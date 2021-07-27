Read the Full History of Timekeeping at the Olympics

The Summer Games are the biggest spectacle in the sporting world and it is organized every four years, with the exception of the 2020 Tokyo Games. Every four years, the best athletes from around the world gather at a pre-decided venue to showcase their talent. While a few sportspeople become immortal with their impressive performance in the Games, others are left heartbroken as they failin achieving the Olympics glory by tormenting milliseconds and inches. In this story, we will have a look at the brief history of timekeeping in the Olympics.

The start of the timekeeping in Olympics:

In the first five Summer Games from 1896 to 1912, the timekeeping was an amateurish affair as the judges used to have their own stopwatch. However, it created a lot of ruckus as different brands have different settings and parameters in their stopwatches. So in 1920, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to use just one type of watch to judge every competition and they gave this enormous responsibility to build watches to the Games to Heuer (now Tag Heuer), which is a Swiss luxury watch company. Mikrograph Pocket Chronometer was the first mechanical stopwatch used in the games.

Omega’s dominance in the Olympics:

Omega’s dominance in Olympics started almost nine decades ago. The Swiss watchmakers joined hands with IOC to provide them with the best mechanical watches in the year 1932. Omega is also the official timekeeper of the 2020 Tokyo Games, where the watch will be used in a record 339 events in 33 sports.

Over the years, Omega has introduced several world-class types of equipment in the Games — from the first photo-finish camera to Omegascope technology.

While the first photo finish camera was known for electronically stopping the clock after the first athlete crossed the finish line, Omegascope introduced the ‘real time’ to the sports world.

Omega’s omission from Olympics:

Omega missed three Olympic Games from 1996 to 2004 as their parent company, Swatch Group, took over from them. However, it was not the only time when Omega was missing from the Olympics. In the 1964 Olympic Games, Seiko was the official timekeeper. The company was also the official timekeeper of the 1972 Sapporo Winter Games and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

