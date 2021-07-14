Nailed It! PV Sindhu Starts Countdown with Special Nail Art for Tokyo Olympics

With few days left for the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics to begin, it is difficult for millions worldwide to contain their excitement. One of the most significant sports events has got the participants and sports enthusiasts brimming with zeal, alike. World champion PV Sindhu, who will spearhead India’s badminton contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, is all set to script history. The Rio Games silver medallist will not be wishing for anything less than gold.

Sindhu has been seeded sixth in Group J of women’s singles while Sai Praneeth was seeded 13th in Group D of men’s singles competition. She will compete against Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova and Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi. Sindhu, like many others, seems to have caught the Olympics fever. The ace India shuttler treated her fans with a glimpse of her stunning nail art. Ahead of the major international multi-sport event, Sindhu got her nails painted in the official logo of the Olympics. The middle two fingers have the Olympics logo while the other three are painted in pink colour.

Earlier this month, the reigning world champion received a shot in the arm following which she made a request to the Government to buy advanced recovery equipment which was approved within 24 hours. Speaking to Sportskeeda after receiving sanctions to procure a Game Ready recovery system, Sindhu said, “It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system. Sometimes one gets exhausted and experiences stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery.”

On Tuesday, Sindhu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an online interaction with India’s Tokyo-bound athletes. PM Modi wished her luck and said that he will have an ice-cream with her when she succeeds in the Olympics. The 26-year-old is determined to not only secure a podium finish but bring home gold. If she does that, she will become the first Indian shuttler to bag an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

