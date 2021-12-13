Real Estate Innovators Shatvik Corporation Enter the World of Sports as Rajasthan Franchise for Premier Handball League 

Shatvik Corporation—one of the fastest-growing real estate companies with diversified pigments and agrochemicals interests through its group companies has joined the Premier Handball League (PHL) as the third franchise team through its sports arm to feature in the much-awaited six-team inaugural edition of the tournament as the Rajasthan Franchise, Rajasthan Wolverines.

Led by entrepreneur Yash Dave, Shatvik Corporation was established in 2012. The company’s latest real estate venture has a valuation of 250cr and in a shortest span of time, has seen a meteoric rise in the business of real estate. Dave and other stakeholders also have a strong pool of product basket and presence in almost every continent of the world through their diverse business interest in the pigment and agrochemical industry with their group companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited, the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, Rajasthan Wolverines. Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues. As a state Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League. As a league we are pleased that new, as well as deep-rooted business houses such as Shatvik Corporation are entering the world of Indian sports through us and we are sure that with the inclusion of such wonderful partners not just Handball but the world of sports in India shall grow and prosper in times to come,” said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The company has developed a one-of-a-kind nature living project near Ahmedabad, spread over an area of 70 acres, and the team of entrepreneurs are now getting into the sports with this investment.

“Handball has been one of the most followed sports in Europe and has all the potential to generate similar responses in India too. I believe the rise of new age sports and an increase in appetite for Olympic sports among the sporting enthusiasts would augur well for the Indian youth to embrace handball in a bigger way. We at Shatvik Corporaion are pleased to bag the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League, titled Rajasthan Wolverines and believe that with the onset of PHL, India shall see a handball revolution in times to come,” said Yash Dave, Managing Director, Wolverine Sports Pvt. Ltd.

The league, which is exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd under the aegis of Handball Federation of India, had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh. The addition of The Rajasthan Wolverines will bolster PHL’s mission of revolutionising handball in the country and delivering a never-seen-before experience not just to the players, coaches and stakeholders but also to the fans with this exciting tournament, which is set to kick-off next year.

