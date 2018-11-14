English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid Appoint Santiago Solari as Coach Until 2021
European champions Real Madrid have handed Santiago Solari a contract as first-team coach through to June 2021, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
European champions Real Madrid have handed Santiago Solari a contract as first-team coach through to June 2021, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago.
Solari has enjoyed the best start of any coach in the club's history and his appointment as permanent manager was approved by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Monday.
He played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the Galacticos era alongside Zinedine Zidane, who became the club's coach and won three Champions League titles in a row before stepping down.
Solari led Real's reserve team from 2016 until he took over from Lopetegui last month after the club's poor run of form culminated in a painful 5-1 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.
He has presided over victories against Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League plus Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Lopetegui was sacked after Madrid sank to ninth in the domestic standings. However, after Sunday's 4-2 win at Celta, the club are sixth, four points behind leaders Barca.
The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago.
Solari has enjoyed the best start of any coach in the club's history and his appointment as permanent manager was approved by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Monday.
He played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the Galacticos era alongside Zinedine Zidane, who became the club's coach and won three Champions League titles in a row before stepping down.
Solari led Real's reserve team from 2016 until he took over from Lopetegui last month after the club's poor run of form culminated in a painful 5-1 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.
He has presided over victories against Melilla in the Copa del Rey, Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League plus Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Lopetegui was sacked after Madrid sank to ninth in the domestic standings. However, after Sunday's 4-2 win at Celta, the club are sixth, four points behind leaders Barca.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Lack Quality Strikers Who Can Step Up in the Absence of Sunil Chhetri, Says Stephen Constantine
- Millie Bobby Brown's Emotional Post After 'Stranger Things 3' Wrap Has Fans Worried
- Intel AI DevCon: Betting Big on Neural Compute Stick 2, And a Generous Dose of AI
- Karan Johar Apologises for Hurting Northeast Sentiments, Says It was 'Unintentional'
- After Losing Her Fiancé in Lion Air Crash, Indonesian Woman Takes Wedding Photos Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...