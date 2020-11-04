Real Madrid Back On Track With 3-2 Win Over Inter Milan

MADRID: Substitute Rodrygo scored an 80th-minute winner as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 3-2 to get its Champions League campaign back on track on Tuesday.

Madrid had relinquished a first-half lead with goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos. Inter’s Lautaro Martnez made it 2-1 at the break and set up Ivan Perii’s 68th-minute equalizer.

Rodrygo salvaged the win with a shot from inside the area after a pass by countryman Vincius Jnior. The Brazilian duo had entered the match less than 15 minutes earlier.

The home win moved Madrid out of last place in Group B. Borussia Mnchengladbach won 6-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other match to take the group lead with five points, one more than Madrid and Shakhtar.

Inter stayed with two points after a winless start.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports