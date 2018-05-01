English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
Real Madrid chief coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday said his team's focus is on scoring early against Bayern Munich and winning the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals
Zinedine Zidane. (Getty Images)
Madrid: Real Madrid chief coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday said his team's focus is on scoring early against Bayern Munich and winning the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
The French coach explained that his side was not going to rest after winning the first leg 2-1 in Germany on April 25, reports Efe.
"We've got to go out and get an early goal," Zidane said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with Bayern.
"No need to take chances, to play on the back foot, nor to do anything strange," he added.
Defending champions Real Madrid are looking to advance to a third straight Champions League final, and are to host Bayern at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
"We have to be prepared as always, putting in a big performance. I have no doubt that the opponents will come here without any complexes and have a great game," Zidane said.
After losing both domestic titles -- the Copa del Rey and La Liga -- to Barcelona this season, Zidane said his sights are solely on the Champions League trophy.
The coach insisted that his future at Real Madrid is "independent" of what will happen in the Champions League, stressing that he wants to stay at the club.
"But it's not important. What matters to everyone is thinking about tomorrow's game and that's it," Zidane asserted.
The Frenchman also defended Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, saying "He's okay physically and ready. He'd like to score more, but he's training and playing hard."
-
