Real Madrid Drops Points For 2nd Straight Round

BARCELONA, Spain: Debilitated by injuries and coronavirus infections, Real Madrid dropped points for the second consecutive round in the Spanish league on Saturday when it drew 1-1 at Villarreal.

Without Sergio Ramos leadership and Karim Benzemas scoring touch, Zinedine Zidanes Madrid had to hold on for a point at El Estadio de la Cermica.

Madrid made a promising start when rarely used striker Mariano Daz did well to head in a cross from Dani Carvajal three minutes after kickoff.

Madrid controlled the rest of the first half, but Unai Emerys Villarreal improved after the restart.

After Dani Parejo and Gerard Moreno had both gone close with shots, Emery sent on Samuel Chukwueze and Pervis Estupin. The reinforcements linked up to produce the equalizer when Estupin sent a long ball into the box to meet Chukwuezes run, and Courtois rushed out and swept Chukwueze off his feet. Moreno stepped up to fire the resulting penalty past Courtois in the 76th.

Villarreal searched for the winner but had to settle for the point that kept them in second place and unbeaten at home this campaign.

Drawing with the defending champions can leave you satisfied, but the way we were playing left me with the feeling that the game was ours to win, Emery said.

Villarreal, which was without injured striker Paco Alccer, is one point behind leader Real Sociedad, which plays Cdiz on Sunday.

Madrid was missing Ramos, Benzema and Federico Valverde because of injury. Casemiro, der Milito and Luka Jovic were unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus . But it still had a starting 11 including Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos, and Zidane used Francisco Isco Alarcn and Marco Asensio as substitutes.

Madrid, which lost 4-1 at Valencia in the previous round before last weeks international break, stayed in fourth place with a game in hand.

SIX GOALS IN SEVILLE

Two late goals gave Sevilla a 4-2 win over Celta Vigo to dampen the debut of coach Eduardo Coudet.

An attractive first half’s football ended 2-2. Jules Kounde and Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Sevilla, and Celtas Iago Aspas and Manuel Nolito Agudo took advantage of some sloppy goalkeeping by Tomas Vaclik to finish off two loose balls.

Vaclik denied Santi Mina from close range before Sevilla pushed for a winner.

Sergio Escudero’s long shot took a deflection off a defender and looped over Celta ‘keeper Ruben Blanco in the 85th. Munir El Haddadi got a fourth goal after his strike also hit a defender to fool Blanco.

Also, Elche drew 1-1 at Levante.

