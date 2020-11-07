News18 Logo

Eden Hazard, Casemiro Test Positive for Coronavirus, Will Miss La Liga Game vs Valencia

Eden Hazard (R) and Casemiro (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Real Madrid announced that Casemiro and Eden Hazard tested positive for coronavirus.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Monday's La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday. "Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday’s 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard, who had just returned from a long injury lay-off, is not expected to miss a lot of games for Real Madrid since there will be an international break for the next two weeks.

However, both Hazard and Casemiro will not be able to represent their nations in the upcoming matches. They are likely to be back when club football for Real Madrid resumes on November 21.

(With Reuters inputs)


