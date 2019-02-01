English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Real Madrid Seal Place in Copa del Ray Semis
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored twice to help the European champions secure a 3-1 victory over Girona on Thursday as they progressed to the Copa del Rey semi-finals 7-3 on aggregate.
(Image: Reuters)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scored twice to help the European champions secure a 3-1 victory over Girona on Thursday as they progressed to the Copa del Rey semi-finals 7-3 on aggregate.
The French forward, who joined the club in 2009, netted twice in the first-half to take his Real tally to 209 goals in 446 games, moving ahead of Mexican Hugo Sanchez into sixth place on the club's all-time top scorers list.
Girona scored a consolation after the break, but Marcos Llorente sealed an impressive win for the visitors with quarter of an hour remaining.
Having put up a good fight in last week’s first leg, Girona had high hopes of a comeback and started brightly, with Alex Granell hitting the bar as they pushed for a way back into the tie in the opening exchanges.
Benzema then missed a good chance for Real, who grew into game, before the striker netted his first of the night with a sublime left-footed finish from the edge of the box after 27 minutes.
Cristhian Stuani spurned a glorious chance to equalise for the hosts moments after they fell behind and they were made to pay shortly before halftime as Benzema doubled his tally.
Pedro Porro scored a consolation with 20 minutes to go following some neat interplay, but Llorente ended whatever hopes the hosts had of an unlikely comeback five minutes later.
Seeking their first Copa crown since 2014, Real go into the last four alongside holders Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.
The draw for the semis will be held on Friday at Betis’s Benito Villamarin stadium, where this year’s final will be played.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The French forward, who joined the club in 2009, netted twice in the first-half to take his Real tally to 209 goals in 446 games, moving ahead of Mexican Hugo Sanchez into sixth place on the club's all-time top scorers list.
Girona scored a consolation after the break, but Marcos Llorente sealed an impressive win for the visitors with quarter of an hour remaining.
Having put up a good fight in last week’s first leg, Girona had high hopes of a comeback and started brightly, with Alex Granell hitting the bar as they pushed for a way back into the tie in the opening exchanges.
Benzema then missed a good chance for Real, who grew into game, before the striker netted his first of the night with a sublime left-footed finish from the edge of the box after 27 minutes.
Cristhian Stuani spurned a glorious chance to equalise for the hosts moments after they fell behind and they were made to pay shortly before halftime as Benzema doubled his tally.
Pedro Porro scored a consolation with 20 minutes to go following some neat interplay, but Llorente ended whatever hopes the hosts had of an unlikely comeback five minutes later.
Seeking their first Copa crown since 2014, Real go into the last four alongside holders Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.
The draw for the semis will be held on Friday at Betis’s Benito Villamarin stadium, where this year’s final will be played.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Were Schoolmates and Their Pictures are Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera, Could be Priced in India at Rs 9,999: Here Are The Details
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results