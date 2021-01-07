News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to Face Trial Over Sex Tape Case: Prosecutors
1-MIN READ

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to Face Trial Over Sex Tape Case: Prosecutors

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is to face trial for attempted blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape of his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is to face trial for attempted blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape of his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said Thursday.

Benzema, who has not been selected for his country since the affair came to light in 2015, is accused of paying individuals to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public.

More to follow...


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...