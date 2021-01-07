1-MIN READ
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to Face Trial Over Sex Tape Case: Prosecutors
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is to face trial for attempted blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape of his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said Thursday.
Benzema, who has not been selected for his country since the affair came to light in 2015, is accused of paying individuals to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public.
