Real Madrid to face Guadalajara or Asian champions in Club World Cup

European champions Real Madrid will face either Mexican side Guadalajara or the eventual Asian champions in the semi-finals of this year's Club World Cup following the draw made at FIFA headquarters on Tuesday.

Reuters

Updated:September 4, 2018, 5:02 PM IST
Real Madrid to face Guadalajara or Asian champions in Club World Cup
Image: Reuters
European champions Real Madrid will face either Mexican side Guadalajara or the eventual Asian champions in the semi-finals of this year's Club World Cup following the draw made at FIFA headquarters on Tuesday.

Real and the eventual South American champions received byes to the last four of the seven-team tournament, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates in December.

Oceania champions Team Wellington will meet Al Ain, champions of the host nation, in a preliminary match for the right to play eventual African champions in the second round.

Whoever comes through that match will face the winners of South America's Libertadores Cup, which is currently at the quarter-final stage and will be decided on November 28.

Guadalajara, the champions of CONCACAF, were drawn against the Asian champions in the other of the two second round ties.
Edited by: Shayne Dias
