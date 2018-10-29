English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid to Sack Julen Lopetegui and Appoint Antonio Conte - Reports
Real Madrid are to sack coach Julen Lopetegui after their 5-1 humiliation by arch-rivals Barcelona and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to replace him, Spanish media reported on Monday.
Antonio Conte. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Real Madrid are to sack coach Julen Lopetegui after their 5-1 humiliation by arch-rivals Barcelona and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is set to replace him, Spanish media reported on Monday.
Lopetegui’s record of four wins, two draws and four defeats has left Real languishing ninth in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Barca. The 52-year-old Lopetegui was sacked by Spain on the eve of this year’s World Cup after it emerged he had accepted theposition at the Bernabeu.
But he has made the worst start by any Real coach in the last 70 years, and club President Florentino Perez is set to wield the axe after they were comprehensively outclassed by Barca on Sunday.
Lopetegui’s situation has drawn sympathy from the media, with sports daily Marca’s front page reading "It is not only Julen’s fault".
AS editor Alfredo Relano criticised the club for failing to replace "the 50 goals a season that Madrid are currently missing in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo”. Following a summer of courting Mauricio Pochettino ofTottenham, media reported that Perez has shifted his attention to Conte, who was still employed by Chelsea when Lopetegui was appointed in June.
The Italian, who won the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea after winning three successive Serie A titles with Juventus, was fired by the London club in July.
Reserve team coach Santiago Solari is likely to take chargeof the team for the midweek Copa del Rey meeting with Melilla, with Conte taking charge for Saturday’s home La Liga game against Valladolid, Spanish media reported.
Lopetegui’s record of four wins, two draws and four defeats has left Real languishing ninth in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Barca. The 52-year-old Lopetegui was sacked by Spain on the eve of this year’s World Cup after it emerged he had accepted theposition at the Bernabeu.
But he has made the worst start by any Real coach in the last 70 years, and club President Florentino Perez is set to wield the axe after they were comprehensively outclassed by Barca on Sunday.
Lopetegui’s situation has drawn sympathy from the media, with sports daily Marca’s front page reading "It is not only Julen’s fault".
AS editor Alfredo Relano criticised the club for failing to replace "the 50 goals a season that Madrid are currently missing in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo”. Following a summer of courting Mauricio Pochettino ofTottenham, media reported that Perez has shifted his attention to Conte, who was still employed by Chelsea when Lopetegui was appointed in June.
The Italian, who won the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea after winning three successive Serie A titles with Juventus, was fired by the London club in July.
Reserve team coach Santiago Solari is likely to take chargeof the team for the midweek Copa del Rey meeting with Melilla, with Conte taking charge for Saturday’s home La Liga game against Valladolid, Spanish media reported.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- OnePlus 6 Launch in New York Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- This Wedding Season Bloom to The Fullest With Bridal Floral Trends
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...