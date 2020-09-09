Real Madrid to Wear Champions Badge During 2020/21 LaLiga Campaign

Reigning LaLiga champions Real Madrid will play with a champions badge on their shirts in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Los Blancos claimed their 34th title in July after winning 10 games in a row post-lockdown to edge out fierce rivals Barcelona. They will display the emblem on their jerseys during all LaLiga fixtures starting Saturday.

"This season will see Real Madrid displaying the badge created by LaLiga to recognise the competition's reigning champions," the club said on their website on Tuesday.

The badge was launched by LaLiga two years ago and has only previously been worn by Barcelona after the Catalans won the title in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Zinedine Zidane's side kick-off the defence of their title against Real Sociedad on September 20, at Anoeta in Matchday 2, with European commitments at the end of last season leading to the postponement of their Matchday 1 fixture in order to allow for sufficient rest time.

"The patch will be sewn on to the right sleeve of the jersey and measures 3.5cm, displaying the 19-20 season in reference to Real Madrid's championship-winning campaign," Los Blancos added.

The badge forms part of LaLiga's corporate identity with the "heartbeat" sitting just above the LaLiga emblem on their right sleeves. Golden in colour, and with a diameter of 3.5cm, the design refers back to 2019/20 when Zinedine Zidane's side were crowned champions once again.