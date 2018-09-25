English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid's Isco to Miss Madrid Derby After Appendix Surgery
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to miss the city derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday after surgery for acute appendicitis.
(image: Real Madrid)
Loading...
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to miss the city derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday after surgery for acute appendicitis.
The club announced on Tuesday that Isco was set to have an operation but included no time-frame for the 26-year-old's recovery.
"After the tests carried out today on our player Isco, he has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis," a Real Madrid statement read.
"The player will receive treatment in the coming hours."
Real face a trip to Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday before hosting rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.
Isco is also at risk of missing Madrid's Champions League match away to CSKA Moscow next Tuesday.
His team-mate Luka Modric, who won FIFA's Best Men's Player award on Monday, had his appendix removed in 2011. He was out for two weeks.
"Isco suffered discomfort in his stomach and it seems it's appendicitis and he will have an operation," Lopetegui said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"We hope everything goes well and he has a speedy recovery."
The club announced on Tuesday that Isco was set to have an operation but included no time-frame for the 26-year-old's recovery.
"After the tests carried out today on our player Isco, he has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis," a Real Madrid statement read.
"The player will receive treatment in the coming hours."
Real face a trip to Sevilla in La Liga on Wednesday before hosting rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.
Isco is also at risk of missing Madrid's Champions League match away to CSKA Moscow next Tuesday.
His team-mate Luka Modric, who won FIFA's Best Men's Player award on Monday, had his appendix removed in 2011. He was out for two weeks.
"Isco suffered discomfort in his stomach and it seems it's appendicitis and he will have an operation," Lopetegui said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"We hope everything goes well and he has a speedy recovery."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...