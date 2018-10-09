English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Suffers Hamstring Injury
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has suffered a hamstring injury which Spanish media have reported could keep the Frenchman out of action for two weeks.
Karim Benzema. (Image credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has suffered a hamstring injury which Spanish media have reported could keep the Frenchman out of action for two weeks.
"Following tests carried out today on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical team, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his right hamstring," the European champions said in a statement without giving a timeframe for his return.
He was injured early in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 Liga loss at Alaves in which Real conceded a late goal.
Benzema joins Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal on the sidelines at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real having gone four games without scoring in all competitions, but he should return before the Clasico against Barcelona on October 28.
The 30-year-old has netted five goals this season but has failed to score in his last seven appearances.
"Following tests carried out today on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical team, he has been diagnosed with an injury to his right hamstring," the European champions said in a statement without giving a timeframe for his return.
He was injured early in the second half of Saturday's 1-0 Liga loss at Alaves in which Real conceded a late goal.
Benzema joins Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal on the sidelines at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real having gone four games without scoring in all competitions, but he should return before the Clasico against Barcelona on October 28.
The 30-year-old has netted five goals this season but has failed to score in his last seven appearances.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...