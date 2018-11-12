English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Reward Interim Boss Solari With Permanent Contract
Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari was appointed permanent coach on Monday after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions' fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari was appointed permanent coach on Monday after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions' fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui.
"Everything is in order. Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems," the Spanish football federation stated.
Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Lopetegui's abrupt sacking last month.
And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded he has established the best ever start for a Real manager.
After thrashing Melilla in the Copa del Rey, they won 5-0 away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, between victories over Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.
The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe.
Solari, who spent five years playing for Real, was promoted from his role in charge of Castilla, the club´s B team, after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one victory in seven games.
The last of those, a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Barcelona, proved the final straw for club president Florentino Perez but the team have rebounded under their new coach.
“He has done excellently," Madrid club director Emilio Butragueno said on Sunday night. "We are very happy with how things have gone.”
Few, however, could argue with the results, which have now earned Solari the chance to prove himself over a longer period. He indicated in his opening press conference that he was open to keeping the job full-time.
"It's a great opportunity and it's a great club," Solari said. "I don't just say that now as coach of the first team. I've been here with other teams, I've played and sweated in the shirt of this club.
"Madrid is bigger than all of us but it touches us all with its greatness. I want to be a part of it."
The challenge for Solari will be to manage the dressing room when results take a turn for the worse.
After the international break, Madrid´s generous run of games continues with league matches against Eibar, Valencia, Huesca, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal before Christmas, none of whom currently reside in La Liga´s top half.
They will also play Roma in Italy and CSKA Moscow at home in the Champions League, two games likely to settle who goes through top of Group G.
Solari was only allowed two weeks as an interim coach according to Spanish regulations, meaning Sunday´s trip to Celta Vigo was always likely to precede a decision on his future.
It proved an impressive final audition as Madrid struck a 4-2 victory, with Solari having to adapt to a handful of injury problems during the game.
"Everything is in order. Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems," the Spanish football federation stated.
Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Lopetegui's abrupt sacking last month.
And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded he has established the best ever start for a Real manager.
After thrashing Melilla in the Copa del Rey, they won 5-0 away to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, between victories over Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo in La Liga.
The upturn has left Madrid only four points adrift of league leaders Barcelona and on the brink of qualification for the last 16 in Europe.
Solari, who spent five years playing for Real, was promoted from his role in charge of Castilla, the club´s B team, after Lopetegui had overseen a miserable run that included just one victory in seven games.
The last of those, a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Barcelona, proved the final straw for club president Florentino Perez but the team have rebounded under their new coach.
“He has done excellently," Madrid club director Emilio Butragueno said on Sunday night. "We are very happy with how things have gone.”
Few, however, could argue with the results, which have now earned Solari the chance to prove himself over a longer period. He indicated in his opening press conference that he was open to keeping the job full-time.
"It's a great opportunity and it's a great club," Solari said. "I don't just say that now as coach of the first team. I've been here with other teams, I've played and sweated in the shirt of this club.
"Madrid is bigger than all of us but it touches us all with its greatness. I want to be a part of it."
The challenge for Solari will be to manage the dressing room when results take a turn for the worse.
After the international break, Madrid´s generous run of games continues with league matches against Eibar, Valencia, Huesca, Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal before Christmas, none of whom currently reside in La Liga´s top half.
They will also play Roma in Italy and CSKA Moscow at home in the Champions League, two games likely to settle who goes through top of Group G.
Solari was only allowed two weeks as an interim coach according to Spanish regulations, meaning Sunday´s trip to Celta Vigo was always likely to precede a decision on his future.
It proved an impressive final audition as Madrid struck a 4-2 victory, with Solari having to adapt to a handful of injury problems during the game.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIR Actor Kavita Kaushik Shuts Down Haters, Flaunts Toned Body in Beachwear
- #MeToo: Sushant Singh Rajput Reacts to Mukesh Chabbra's Suspension from Kizie aur Manny
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wants to Use Artificial Intelligence to Curb Fake News, But isn't Sure How
- Koffee with Karan 6: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bedroom Stories, Sara her Man Crush
- New Zealand Players Available for Full IPL Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...