Coronavirus
Really Sorry: Prince Harry's Invictus Games Postponed over Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain's Prince Harry (Image: AP)

Prince Harry said that Invictus Games international sporting event was postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
The Hague: Britain’s Price Harry told army veterans on Thursday that he was “really sorry” his Invictus Games international sporting event was postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a video posted on Twitter.

“I know how disappointed you all must be, this is a focus that so many of you need,” Prince Harry said.

In the video message posted on the Invictus Games’ twitter account the prince spoke directly to the veterans who planned to participate in the Invictus Games which were due to take place in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 9 to 16 May, 2020.

Prince Harry added the games would be moved to 2021 but no dates were known yet. The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry for military personnel wounded in action.

 

