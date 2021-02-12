News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Recent Finalists Saint-Etienne, Rennes Lose In French Cup
1-MIN READ

Recent Finalists Saint-Etienne, Rennes Lose In French Cup

Recent Finalists Saint-Etienne, Rennes Lose In French Cup

Last year's beaten finalist SaintEtienne and 2019 winner Rennes both went out of the French Cup in the round of 64 on Thursday.

PARIS: Last year’s beaten finalist Saint-Etienne and 2019 winner Rennes both went out of the French Cup in the round of 64 on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne lost 1-0 at second-tier Sochaux and Rennes followed suit with a 2-1 defeat at fellow first-division team Angers.

Midfielder Angelo Fulgini scored two early goals for Angers before striker Serhou Guirassy replied shortly after the break for Rennes, which beat Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019 final.

Sochaux, which is seventh in the second division, took advantage of an error to score after five minutes through striker Chris Bedia.

Defending champion PSG won 1-0 at second-tier Caen on Wednesday but lost striker Neymar for four weeks with an adductor injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...