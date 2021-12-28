Record 106 National Football League Players Placed on Covid-19 List

The NFL on Monday set a new one-day record of 106 players placed on the Covid-19 reserve list by the league’s 32 clubs.

The league announced 74 active NFL roster players were placed on the list of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Another 22 players went on the list from team practice squads.

Ten players landed on the Covid-19 reserve list over the Christmas holiday weekend but were not officially registered until Monday.

Among the notable new players on the list are Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, New England Patriots defender Matt Judon and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones.

A total of 521 players have been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list in December, including 476 since December 13 — 165 players in the week of December 13 and 205 the week of December 20, plus Monday’s latest tally.

New NFL Covid-19 protocols allow fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players to get off the list with two negative tests returned within 24 hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.