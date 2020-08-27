Record-breaker Gareth Barry Retires From Football At Age 39

WEST BROMWICH, England: The Premier League’s record appearance-maker has finally retired at the age of 39.

Gareth Barry, who played 653 games in the Premier League, spent the past three years at West Bromwich Albion, which earned promotion to the top division last season.

An extraordinary, record-breaking career,” West Brom said in a tweet about the midfielder on Thursday. “All the best in retirement, Gareth Barry.

Barry was in the youth team at Brighton before joining Aston Villa in 1997. He made his senior debut for Villa the following year, at the age of 17, and went on to make 441 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City in 2009.

Barry helped City win the Premier League title in 2012 before joining Everton, initially on loan, the following year. He spent four years at Goodison Park before his final move to West Brom in 2017.

Barry played 53 times for England.

