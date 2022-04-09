Red Bull Boss Talks Up 'Eye-wateringly Exciting Porsche-Audi Link

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Saturday that a potential engine partnership with Audi or Porsche was “eye-wateringly exciting". Audi and Porsche’s parent group Volkswagen suggested this week they could be lining up on the Formula One grid in 2026. It followed Porsche chief Oliver Blume saying last month that a study of entering F1 was under way, with media reports suggesting “negotiations" with Red Bull, the team of current world champion Max Verstappen.

Horner said it was “great to hear that there is that clear intention, subject to the regulations to enter the sport".

Red Bull have been without a works engine partner since the exit of Honda at the end of last year and Horner said holding talks with Volkswagen made sense.

“Of course it would be logical to hold those discussions now that we have that clarity from VW’s side," he said at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“It will obviously be sensible for us to engage in more detailed discussions and it’s exciting for F1, it’s exciting for Porsche and Audi and potentially a link up with Red Bull would be eye-wateringly exciting."

Verstappen was equally enthusiastic about Porsche and Audi’s potential entry, calling it “very exciting" on Friday.

