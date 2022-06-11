Red Bull Confident of Closing up to Ferrari After Charles Leclerc Emerged as Fastest in FP2 For Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull kicked off their Free Practice 1 for the Azerbaijan GP after their driver Sergio Perez emerged quickest. But Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc made a strong comeback in the Free Practice 2 as he scripted a time of 1m 43.224s, 0.248s faster than Perez could manage. Eventually, the Red Bull pair of Perez and Max Verstappen ended the FP2 almost a quarter of a second adrift of Leclerc.

“It was a good start to the day. P2 didn’t feel as good as we would have liked. We probably took some wrong directions with it, but we were just exploring and it was not coming, and we were not able to sort out our problems,” said Perez as per formula1.com.

“But we have the data, with both tyres as well in the long run; we diverged with Max in that regard [Verstappen carrying out his FP2 long run on the softs as Perez did his on the mediums], so I think there is good data for us to gather and to go through tonight, and hopefully we’re able to put it all together,” he further added.

Verstappen, on the other hand, finished third across both the practice sessions. The Dutch driver will enter the Azerbaijan GP as the championship leader with nine points ahead of Leclerc and 15 clear of Red Bull’s Perez.

Last year, Verstappen seemed poised enough to win the race at Baku but a tyre explosion did just enough to thwart him from claiming the top spot. Eventually, Perez secured victory at the Azerbaijan GP. But this time Verstappen will be determined to deter Perez from becoming the first driver to win Azerbaijan GP twice.

The Baku Street track is famous for being unpredictable as it has offered five different winners in the last five races. On the other hand, Mercedes appears to be the most successful team at the Azerbaijan GP after winning the title three times here.

Red Bull’s Verstappen currently finds himself at the top spot in the standings with 125 points along with four wins and five podiums. Another Red Bull driver Perez is at the third spot with 110 points in his kitty. Second-placed Leclerc has now bagged 116 points, two wins and four podiums.

