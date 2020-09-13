Red Bulls Beat DC United 2-0 To Snap 4-match Winless Streak

SANDY, Utah: Diego Rubio scored two goals and the Colorado Rapids beat Real Salt Lake 5-0 on Saturday night.

Rubio flicked in a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the third minute and made it 2-0 when he side-netted a shot from 25 yards out in the 10th.

Colorado (3-3-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak following back-to-back wins to start the regular season. The Rapids had lost five in a row to Salt Lake, including a 4-1 loss Aug. 22.

Sam Vines scored in the 49th minute, Braian Galvn a 19-year old scored his first MLS goal in the 55th and homegrown Cole Bassett, another 19-year old, capped the scoring in the 88th minute.

Douglas Martinez was shown a red card in the 64th and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played a man down the rest of the way.

RED BULLS 2, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON: Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scored and New York beat D.C. United to snap a four-match winless streak and give interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory.

Long scored on header from outside the 6-yard box in the 29th minute. Royer scored with a left-footed volley from 11 yards out off a cross from Jason Pendant. It was Royers first goal since March 1.

Ryan Meara had four saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-2), including a pair against Julian Gressel and Rivas in quick succession. But Meara left in the 62nd minute with an apparent right knee injury.

D.C. United (2-5-4), which didnt take a shot in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on Sunday, had its first shot from Gelmin Rivas in 24th minute. Ola Kamara added a second shot in 32nd.

UNION 2, REVOLUTION 1

CHESTER, Pa.: Anthony Fontana had his first multi-goal game in MLS, including the winner in stoppage time, and Philadelphia beat New England.

Philadelphia (6-2-3) has won back-to-back games and four of its last five to pull within three points of MLS-leading Columbus.

Fontana, a 20-year-old homegrown who went into the game with two career goals, stopped a New England clearance attempt just outside the area and ripped a right-footer inside the post to make it 2-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Fontana opened the scoring in the 73rd minute, and Tajon Buchanan answered for New England (3-3-5) in the 81st.

ORLANDO CITY 2, INTER MIAMI 1

ORLANDO, Fla.: Mauricio Pereyra scored in the 69th minute to lift Orlando City past Inter Miami.

Pereyra has five goals for the Lions (5-2-4).

An own goal from Andres Reyes accounted for Orlando Citys score in the 34th minute. Reyes tried to clear but ended up deflecting into his net. Brek Shea scored for Inter Miami (2-7-2) on a header, getting the ball past the outstretched arm of diving Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 65th.

Inter Miamis penalty-kick goal and Orlando Citys Rodrigo Schlegel red card were both reversed in the 76th minute after an offside call. Orlando Citys Nani had a free kick hit the crossbar in the 11th minute.

FC DALLAS 2, DYNAMO 1

FRISCO, Texas: Franco Jara and Andrs Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo.

Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.

Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal in his second game to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodrguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.

Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

NASHVILLE SC 4, ATLANTA UNITED 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Dax McCarty had a goal and three assists and Nashville SC stretched its unbeaten streak to four with the victory over Atlanta United.

Expansion Nashville (3-4-3) beat Atlanta (3-6-2) for the first time in three matches.

On the matchs first corner kick, Dominique Badji tapped in McCartys header in the first minute.

Jeff Larentowicz tied it on a header iin the 19th minute before Nashville scored the next three goals.

Hany Mukhtar scored his first goal with Nashville with assists from McCarty and Badji in the 29th minute. McCarty scored on header from the center of the 6-yard box in the 36th.

In the second half, Abu Danladi scored in the 57th with an assist from McCarty. George Bello scored for Atlanta in the 61st.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, FC CINCINNATI 1

HARRISON, N.J.: Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FCs victory over FC Cincinnati.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Ring opened the scoring in the 39th minute, and Tinnerholm put away a volley in the 55th. Brandon Vzquez scored for Cincinnati (2-6-3) in the 74th.

CREW 2, FIRE, 2, TIE

CHICAGO: Gyasi Zardes scored in the 88th minute to help Eastern Conference-leading Columbus tie Chicago.

Youness Mokhtar fired a shot from distance, but the ball was defected and hit Zardes in the back of the leg. Zardes clear shot into the corner of the net beat goalie Bobby Shuttleworth for his eighth goal of the season.

Fatai Alashe pulled Columbus (7-13) within a goal on a header off Zarde’ feed in the 68th minute. Djordje Mihailovic and Robert Beric had first-half goals for the Fire (2-6-3).