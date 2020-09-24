SPORTS

Red Bulls Score 3 Second-half Goals In 4-1 Win Over Miami

New York Red Bulls interim head coach Bradley Carnell, left, greets midfielder Florian Valot, right, as he comes off the field during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Brian White scored the first of New York's three secondhalf goals and the Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 41 on Wednesday night.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.: Brian White scored the first of New York’s three second-half goals and the Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-1 on Wednesday night.

After a turnover by Inter Miami, Omir Fernandez played a one-touch pass to White for a first-timer from the center of the area that made it 2-1 in the 49th minute.

New York (5-6-2) has won two of its last three games after a four-game winless streak that included three losses.

Mandela Egbo gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead when he converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Juan Agudelo tied it for Miami (3-8-2) in the 39th. Agudelo has a goals in back-to-back games for the first time since April of 2017 when he played for the New England Revolution.

Benjamin Mines, a 20-year-old homegrown, and Daniel Royer added late goals.

  First Published: September 24, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
