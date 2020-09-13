SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Red Bulls Snap 4-game Winless Streak, Beat DC United 2-0

Red Bulls Snap 4-game Winless Streak, Beat DC United 2-0

Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scored and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 20 on Saturday night to snap a fourmatch winless streak and give interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory.

WASHINGTON: Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scored and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-match winless streak and give interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory.

Long scored on header from outside the 6-yard box in the 29th minute. Royer scored with a left-footed volley from 11 yards out off a cross from Jason Pendant. It was Royer’s first goal since March 1.

Ryan Meara had four saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-2), including a pair against Julian Gressel and Rivas in quick succession. But Meara left in the 62nd minute with an apparent right knee injury.

D.C. United (2-5-4), which didn’t take a shot in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on Sunday, had its first shot from Gelmin Rivas in 24th minute. Ola Kamara added a second shot in 32nd.

  First Published: September 13, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
