Red for the Sun: Japan Unveils Athlete Uniforms for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The Japanese Olympic Committee unveiled athlete uniforms with Tokyo all set to hold the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games this year for the first time in more than half a century.
Japan at 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tokyo: The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on Thursday unveiled athlete uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremonies this summer, with red pants and culottes representing the sun and white jackets symbolising purity.
Tokyo is set to hold the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games this year for the first time in more than half a century, with the opening ceremonies set for July 24 and Aug. 25, respectively.
"Wearing this has made me feel very focused today," swimmer Daiya Seto, who won the bronze medal in the men's 400m individual medley at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, said at a ceremony to unveil the new uniforms.
Ahead of the 2020 Games, billed as "Reconstruction Olympics", a four-month torch relay will begin in March at J-Village, a soccer training centre in Fukushima that served as a frontline operations base for workers who battled the 2011 nuclear crisis.
