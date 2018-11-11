English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red-hot Number One Kento Momota Wins China Open
World champion Kento Momota won badminton's Fuzhou China Open on Sunday to add another title to his already spectacular season.
World champion Kento Momota won badminton's Fuzhou China Open on Sunday to add another title to his already spectacular season.
Loading...
World champion Kento Momota won badminton's Fuzhou China Open on Sunday to add another title to his already spectacular season.
Japan's world number one survived a spirited challenge from Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, defeating the fourth seed 21-13, 11-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes.
The 24-year-old Momota collapsed to the court floor and lay on his back exhausted after finally seeing off Chou.
Momota has been in scorching form this year, winning the World Championships, the Asia Championships and now four events on the World Tour.
His defeat of Chou was a repeat of the Denmark Open final in October, when the explosive Momota similarly prevailed in three games.
Momota, who was expelled from the Japanese team for the 2016 Rio Olympics and banned for over a year for visiting an illegal casino, is now set to compete at this week's Hong Kong Open.
He is drawn to face ageing former number one Lin Dan of China in his opening match.
Japan's world number one survived a spirited challenge from Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen, defeating the fourth seed 21-13, 11-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes.
The 24-year-old Momota collapsed to the court floor and lay on his back exhausted after finally seeing off Chou.
Momota has been in scorching form this year, winning the World Championships, the Asia Championships and now four events on the World Tour.
His defeat of Chou was a repeat of the Denmark Open final in October, when the explosive Momota similarly prevailed in three games.
Momota, who was expelled from the Japanese team for the 2016 Rio Olympics and banned for over a year for visiting an illegal casino, is now set to compete at this week's Hong Kong Open.
He is drawn to face ageing former number one Lin Dan of China in his opening match.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Amazon and Apple Team Up Ahead of Holiday Season. Here's What is in Store for India
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...