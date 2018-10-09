English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Red-hot Paco Alcacer Ready to Seize Chance on Return to Spain Fold
Red-hot Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer said he is ready to seize the chance to grab Spain's number nine shirt after returning to the national team following a two-year absence.
Red-hot Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer said he is ready to seize the chance to grab Spain's number nine shirt after returning to the national team following a two-year absence.
Loading...
Red-hot Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer said he is ready to seize the chance to grab Spain's number nine shirt after returning to the national team following a two-year absence.
With Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa still out injured, Spain coach Luis Enrique has added Alcacer to an attacking line-up that already features Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Rodrigo (Valencia) and Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) for upcoming games with Wales and England.
Although expecting a battle to even start, Alcacer -- who has hit seven goals in four matches for Dortmund since joining on loan following an unhappy spell at parent club Barcelona -- is determined to grab his opportunity.
It might help his case that the number nine shirt, currently worn by Rodrigo, has found no permanent takers in recent years.
"I'm very proud to be here, it's the reward for all the work I've put in since the start of the season," Alcacer told media from Spain's training base at Las Rozas outside Madrid.
"I've always wanted to come back to the national side.
"The level here is really high, so I will have to match that if I even want to be picked. But I want to contribute what I can and seize my opportunity when it comes along."
Alcacer, 25, last played for Spain in March 2016. To date, he has scored six goals in 13 appearances.
Despite being recalled by Luis Enrique, who kept him on the bench for much of his time at Barcelona, Alcacer added: "At Barcelona it was very difficult because you're up against the likes of Luis (Suarez), Leo (Messi), Ousmane (Dembele) and Philippe (Coutinho), who are all top quality strikers.
"Luis Enrique is a very professional coach, very direct. He explains things clearly, what he wants and what he doesn't want."
Spain face Wales away in a friendly on Thursday before meeting World Cup semi-finalists England in the Nations League on Monday.
With Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa still out injured, Spain coach Luis Enrique has added Alcacer to an attacking line-up that already features Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Rodrigo (Valencia) and Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) for upcoming games with Wales and England.
Although expecting a battle to even start, Alcacer -- who has hit seven goals in four matches for Dortmund since joining on loan following an unhappy spell at parent club Barcelona -- is determined to grab his opportunity.
It might help his case that the number nine shirt, currently worn by Rodrigo, has found no permanent takers in recent years.
"I'm very proud to be here, it's the reward for all the work I've put in since the start of the season," Alcacer told media from Spain's training base at Las Rozas outside Madrid.
"I've always wanted to come back to the national side.
"The level here is really high, so I will have to match that if I even want to be picked. But I want to contribute what I can and seize my opportunity when it comes along."
Alcacer, 25, last played for Spain in March 2016. To date, he has scored six goals in 13 appearances.
Despite being recalled by Luis Enrique, who kept him on the bench for much of his time at Barcelona, Alcacer added: "At Barcelona it was very difficult because you're up against the likes of Luis (Suarez), Leo (Messi), Ousmane (Dembele) and Philippe (Coutinho), who are all top quality strikers.
"Luis Enrique is a very professional coach, very direct. He explains things clearly, what he wants and what he doesn't want."
Spain face Wales away in a friendly on Thursday before meeting World Cup semi-finalists England in the Nations League on Monday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...