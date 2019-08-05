Red-hot U Mumba Beat Goa Challengers to Enter Semis of Ultimate Table Tennis

New Delhi: U Mumba stormed into the semifinals of the Ultimate Table Tennis season three by thrashing Goa Challengers 11-4 in a league match here on Monday.

In-form Manav Thakkar and Doo Hoi Kem (world no. 11 women's singles player) were the stars of their massive win, picking up five and six points each respectively.

Doo and Manav won their respective opening singles matches to hand the team a distinctive 5-1 advantage in the first two matches of the tie.

Doo Hoi Kem edged out a fighting Archana Kamath 3-0, while Manav got the better of Amalraj Anthony 2-1 as U Mumba raced to a 5-1 lead.

Manav and Doo Hoi Kem then combined in the crucial mixed doubles encounter and eased past Goa pair of Alvaro Robles and Archana 3-0 to seal the tie in U Mumba's favour.

U Mumba, thus, ended their league engagements on 44 points from five matches.

Goa Challengers, on the other hand, were placed third on 30 points and still have a match in hand.

In the opening women's singles match, Doo Hoi Kem defeated Archana 3-0 in an extremely-tight contest. Although separated by 128 rankings points with Hoi Kem, it turned out to be a battle of equals on the table.

Archana, who has been in top form this season, tested Doo Hoi Kem at every step as the two indulged in long and speedy rallies.

If Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem was quick on her feet and sharp in her returns, Archana was equally strong in her defensive play and forced her opponent to make many errors.

Doo Hoi Kem wrapped up the opening game 11-8, and then won the second on golden point 11-0. In the final game, Doo Hoi Kem prevailed 11-8.

Manav then added to U Mumba's advantage edging out Anthony Amalraj 2-1 in a topsy-turvy battle in the opening men's singles.

Manav raced ahead in the first game opening up a 5-1 lead and stayed ahead throughout to wrap it up 11-7.

World no. 137 Anthony Amalraj though changed gears in the ensuing game and was dominant. His sharp angles and strong forehand display pushed Manav on the back foot, as Amalraj won the second game 11-5.

In the decider, former world number 1 junior player Manav kept up the pressure to notch up a crucial point for his team, winning 11-9.

Manav-Doo Hoi Kem pair then dominated in the mixed doubles contest, never allowing Alvaro Robles and Archana to settle down.

They breezed ahead in the opening game 11-7 and despite a strong fight from Alvaro and Archana in the second, which went to the golden point, there were no more hiccups.

Doo Hoi Kem and Manav won the last two games 11-10 and 11-8 to pick up three more points to all but kill the contest.

The reverse singles saw Alvaro decimate Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 to fetch two points for Goa Challengers, while Sutirtha Mukherjee further consolidated U Mumba's lead, beating the higher-ranked Cheng I-Ching 2-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.