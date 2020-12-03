Red Sox Reach Deals With Barnes, Brasier, Brice, Plawecki
The Red Sox agreed Wednesday to oneyear contracts that avoided salary arbitration with righthanders Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice and catcher Kevin Plawecki.
BOSTON: The Red Sox agreed Wednesday to one-year contracts that avoided salary arbitration with right-handers Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Austin Brice and catcher Kevin Plawecki.
Barnes gets $4.5 million, Brasier $1.25 million, Brice $870,000 and Plawecki $1.6 million.
A day earlier, the Red Sox agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodrguez.
Third baseman Rafael Devers is Bostons only remaining player eligible for arbitration.
Barnes took over as Bostons closer after Brandon Workman was traded in August. A 30-year-old right-hander who can become a free agent after next season, Barnes was 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA and nine saves in 13 chances, striking out 31 and walking 14 in 23 innings.
Brasier was 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA in one start and 24 relief appearances, and Brice 1-0 with a 5.95 ERA in one start and 20 relief appearances.
Plawecki batted .341 with one home and 17 RBIs in 82 at-bats as the backup to Christian Vzquez.
