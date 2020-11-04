News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Red Wings Sign F Anthony Mantha To 4-year Deal

Red Wings Sign F Anthony Mantha To 4-year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a fouryear contract Tuesday.

DETROIT: The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract Tuesday.

The Red Wings announced the move. Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.

Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.

Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman said previously the team would get deals done with Mantha and fellow forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Bertuzzi ended up being awarded a $3.5 million, one-year contract by an arbitrator, and now the Red Wings have secured Mantha’s services for a while.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 4, 2020, 12:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...