1-MIN READ

Reds Beat Twins 5-3 In 10; Minnesota Wins AL Central

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray adjusts his cap while throwing against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS: Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Surez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups.

Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday.

Minnesota (36-24) clinched its second straight American League Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host No. 6 Houston starting Tuesday.

Joey Votto had a based-loaded walk in the 10th for the Reds.

Raisel Iglesias (4-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing Marwin Gonzalez’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th..

Caleb Thielbar (2-1) started the 10th and got one out, then was replaced by Sergio Romo, who allowed the run-scoring hits and bases-loaded walks while failing to get any outs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: September 28, 2020, 5:27 AM IST
