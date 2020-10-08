SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Reid Scores 1st MLS Goal, Lifts Sporting KC Beats Fire 1-0

Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) heads the ball next to Sporting Kansas City defender Roberto Puncec (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan.: Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Johnny Russell lofted a corner kick to Reid, who’s header from close range froze goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The Fire’s Robert Beric, who had scored a goal in five straight matches, missed wide on a right-footed shot from close range in the 88th minute.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Beric in the 2nd minute. Beric shot again off the deflection, but Russell cleared the ball away. Fabian Herbers also missed a possible goal on a header for the Fire in the first half.

Shuttleworth and Melia each made two saves.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
