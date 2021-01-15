News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Reinaldo Rueda Leaves Chile to Become Colombia National Football Team Coach
1-MIN READ

Reinaldo Rueda Leaves Chile to Become Colombia National Football Team Coach

Reinaldo Rueda (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Reinaldo Rueda (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Colombia hired Reinaldo Rueda as its national team coach on Thursday, luring him away from Chile in the hopes that he can turn around its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Colombia hired Reinaldo Rueda as its national team coach on Thursday, luring him away from Chile in the hopes that he can turn around its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Rueda replaces Carlos Queiroz, who was fired after two big losses to Uruguay and Ecuador that left Colombia in seventh place in South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Only the top four teams qualify automatically.

The 63-year-old Rueda left his job as Chile coach to take over his native team, which he also was in charge of from 2004-06.

Rueda also coached Honduras at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and took Ecuador to the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

South American World Cup qualifiers will resume in March, with Colombia hosting Brazil in its next game. Colombia will also co-host this year’s Copa America together with Argentina.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...