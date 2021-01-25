News18 Logo

Relentless Atletico Overcome Early Goal To Sink Valencia

Joao Felix and Luis Suarez combined to devastating effect as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 31 at home on Sunday to continue their relentless pursuit of the La Liga title.

MADRID: Joao Felix and Luis Suarez combined to devastating effect as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 at home on Sunday to continue their relentless pursuit of the La Liga title.

Valencia took a shock lead in the 11th minute with an unstoppable long-range strike from Serbian midfielder Uros Racic but the league leaders responded in the 23rd when Felix stuck out a foot to prod home from a corner.

The Portuguese forward then latched on to a through ball to launch a quick counter attack early in the second half and released Suarez, who took a couple of touches before striking in off the far post from a tight angle.

Substitute Angel Correa then finished off a fine move from Marcos Llorente in the 72nd minute to clinch a seventh league win in a row for Diego Simeone’s side, who lead nearest challengers Real Madrid by seven points with a game in hand.


