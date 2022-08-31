Reliance Foundation and HSBC Join Athletic Federation of India as Key Sponsors

IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. – one of India’s leading sports management organization, the commercial partners of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) have onboarded Reliance Foundation, an Indian non-profit organisation owned by Reliance Industries Limited along with HSBC, one of the biggest multinational universal bank and financial services holding company as sponsors. The partnership will focus on turning a vision into reality by promoting and supporting women athletes in India.

IOS sports had a successful run while partnering up with the Indian Olympic Association during the Commonwealth games where they managed a historical sponsorship deal with global brands viz; Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Adani Sportsline, JSW Inspire, Amul, Adidas and Manyawar to name a few.

Indian athletics which has been on a steady rise since Neeraj Chopra becoming only the second individual and the first ever athletics gold medalist in Olympics at Tokyo, Japan followed by the stupendous performance by Indian athletics teams at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022.

Neerav Tomar,MD, IOS sports and Entertainment ahead of these partnerships shared his thoughts, he said “We at IOS and AFI are overjoyed to see such big brands showing interest in this vision of ours. This is just the first step towards something big and I am sure all the women athletes will get the right support and guidance that they require for their growth as a player. We have many elite players like Hima Das, Annu Rani, Anju Bobby George, Priyanka Goswami and we know what it takes to be at top for them. And with these sponsorships I am sure that we will see many more young girls reach the top level of their respective games.”

IOS sports looks to continue to provide the best result for AFI as their commercial partners with the sponsorship and look forward to providing constant support on their journey along with providing the athletes with optimum support from the sponsors during their crucial match moments.

IOS Sports and Entertainment has an ample number of top-class athletes under their belt which include Olympic medalists like MC Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing), Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), and Paralympic medalists like Nishad Kumar (High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Badminton) to name a few. Along with them, IOS sports also manages Olympians like Rani Rampal (Hockey) and elite international athletes like Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Athletics) while also, aiming at providing the right guidance to budding talents like Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) and Dhruv Kapila (Badminton).

