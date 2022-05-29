Religion and Nationality Shouldn't be Mixed, Especially in Sports: Nikhat Zareen

India was abuzz with celebrations and congratulations after Nikhat Zareen became India’s second World Championship gold medallist, after MC Mary Kom, in 14 years.

Zareen got a dominating 5-0 win over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the final in Istanbul on May 1 to clinch the coveted gold in the flyweight (52kg) division, thus becoming only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

From overcoming the age-old patriarchal belief of boxing not being well suited for women to then succumbing to her own challenge of Mary Kom and the ensuing online backlash, the 25-year-old from Telangana’s Nizamabad has come a long way.

After her victory on the world stage, the first question was if she was trending on social media. And she was for all the right reasons. So much so, that her ‘idol’ Mary Kom and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whom she is a self-confessed fangirl, took to Twitter to congratulate her.

Nikhat has been on a tearaway this year, having defeated world champions Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia and Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to bag a bronze medal at the Bosphorus boxing tournament in Istanbul last March, followed by gold medals at the Nationals, the prestigious Strandja Memorial and now the World Championships.

She is far from done though, as Nikhat has shifted her focus to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, with her dream being winning Gold for India at the Olympics.

News.18 caught up with the boxing champ for an exclusive chat…

Excerpts:

From Salman Khan to Mary Kom, is Nikhat on the lips of every Indian? Is it safe to say that Nikhat Zareen has arrived..?

Not yet. First, I’d like to finish this year on a high note as we still have some major competitions ahead. After that, I hope we can say that.

How are you handling this attention?

I’m keeping my feet on the ground, it’s just the beginning. I’m trying not to get swayed by all the media attention.

This is probably your first huge step with much more to achieve… what’s next?

Yes, this is really huge for me, but my ultimate dream is the Olympics. For me, next is securing my berth in the CWG team at the trials. And then I’ll think about winning a medal at the games.

You have reiterated that Paris 2024 remains the main goal. What have you planned to prepare and how will you go about it?

I’m taking one step at a time. It helps me build up and lets me know where I stand at the world level and how much I need to improve so that I can win a medal at the Olympics.

A lot has been written and said of your identity as a Muslim woman…, something that your father too mentioned, what does it all mean to you as an individual.. as an Indian?

For me, India comes first. All athletes dream of winning medals for the country, not for a particular religion. Religion and nationality are two different things which shouldn’t be mixed, especially in sports. It kills the beauty of it.

What will your message be for young girls across India, who have yet another strong role model in you?

Just don’t ever stop chasing your dreams. Keep fighting for it.

