1-MIN READ

Relive India's 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Victory on Star Sports

Indian kabaddi team with the World Cup trophy after beating Iran in the final (Getty Images)

India defeated Iran in the final to win the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
Mumbai: Team India made history at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup (KWC) as they lifted the coveted trophy. On October 22 that year, the entire nation was glued to their screens as India took on mighty Iran in the finals and emerged victorious in the iconic clash.

With Kabaddi fans asking for some of the best of Kabaddi action on social media, Star Sports will exclusively broadcast the unforgettable moments and matches of the 2016 World Cup.

From April 20 to 24, every day at 10:30 am, fans can watch a series of ‘Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Superhits' with some of the iconic matches, which include:

Team India's star raider of 2016 KWC and a Kabaddi legend Ajay Thakur had a brilliant tournament.

He shared his memories of the semi-final match: "I grew as a player in this tournament- the confidence that my coach and captain showed in me resulted in a performance that allowed me to support the team in every match.

"When India reached semi-finals, I remember the mixed emotions that the entire team felt. Anup (Kumar), our captain told us ‘Just play your game, don't feel pressured – we will win' – that motivated all of us.

"The match against Thailand was popularly known as Favourites v Underdog; us being the favourites. We beat Thailand 73–20 and entered the finals.

"But what stayed with all of us was the crowd at the stadium, it was overwhelming – the support we got with the fans cheering for us, putting on torch lights, and the celebrations when we entered the finals. It was a terrific experience and a day that I will never forget."

Captain of the 2016 KWC team Anup Kumar had played a crucial role in the team's success.

"I was confident that the team will win – their performance throughout the tournament was outstanding and got better with every match. We had the best of players, who could not be beaten easily.

"The team along with the fans at the stadium were dancing and celebrating and we had achieved the ultimate prize– we had won the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup," he added.

