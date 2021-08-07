'Remember The Name': Twitter Explodes as Neeraj Chopra Brings Home India's Second Ever Individual Olympic Gold

The Twitter users in India have been celebrating the historic gold medal Neeraj Chopra won in the men’s javelin throw, flooding the micro-blogging website with congratulatory wishes. On expected lines, Neeraj Chopra became the top trending topic on Twitter in India and soon ‘Remember The Name’ took over.

India’s campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended with a bang thanks to Neeraj who had qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw in style, sealing the berth in his first attempt earlier.

And in the final, the 23-year-old had decided he is not going to leave it late as in the very first attempt, the Panipat-born athlete recorded a throw of 87.03m.

He then improved it to 87.58m and was celebrating already knowing he had managed to hurl it as far as he wanted to. As it turned out, that first attempt would have been enough to seal him a gold medal in his maiden Olympic appearance.

The reactions are pouring in.

Rare moment of proud for the nation ! 🇮🇳To witness playing of India’s National anthem, during the medal ceremony, at #Tokyo2020 Olympic. Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra !! 🇮🇳 💐 🎉#Cheer4India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/anK104oeSG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 7, 2021

Potential, true Indian potential that excelled in this Olympics and you are the prime example. You made us proud. long way to go @Neeraj_chopra1 #Gold = #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/17svfn527G— Doctordeath☠ (@yugeshroyal1) August 7, 2021

On Tagore’s 80th death anniversary, his national anthem played once again on a world stage. Thank you, #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/vRGgYFEFiB— Inderpal Saharan (@ISaharan29) August 7, 2021

Amazing to see India at Olympics as a headline and not an ongoing cricket match.An inspiration for a lot many kids out there. Things have changed and there is no going back.We’re definitely going to witness a lot many of these moments in near future.Thank You#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/B2eYFDDXsI— Rishi (@rishi1201) August 7, 2021

‘Jhanda uncha rahe hamara’ .. Thank you #NeerajChopra bhai for getting #goldmedal for us n making our Indian flag rise high… We all are proud of u Neeraj bhai.. 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/x1HDiWBDgt— Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) August 7, 2021

India wasn’t having any medal in “Track and field" events in Olympics history…#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/uxjxY5bJ1S— Unpaired_electron🔥❤️🔥 (@i_m_mukul_sahu) August 7, 2021

Neeraj has thus become India’s second ever individual gold medallist at an Olympic. Abhinav Bindra was the first ever to do so when he won the gold in shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Games. Overall, this is India’s 10th gold medal at the Summer Games with eight of them won by its men’s hockey team.

