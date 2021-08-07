CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Remember The Name': Twitter Explodes as Neeraj Chopra Brings Home India's Second Ever Individual Olympic Gold

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony. (AP Photo)

Fans on social media are in overdrive celebrating the historic moment as Neeraj Chopra became India's first ever Olympic gold medallist in a track and field event.

The Twitter users in India have been celebrating the historic gold medal Neeraj Chopra won in the men’s javelin throw, flooding the micro-blogging website with congratulatory wishes. On expected lines, Neeraj Chopra became the top trending topic on Twitter in India and soon ‘Remember The Name’ took over.

India’s campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended with a bang thanks to Neeraj who had qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw in style, sealing the berth in his first attempt earlier.

And in the final, the 23-year-old had decided he is not going to leave it late as in the very first attempt, the Panipat-born athlete recorded a throw of 87.03m.

He then improved it to 87.58m and was celebrating already knowing he had managed to hurl it as far as he wanted to. As it turned out, that first attempt would have been enough to seal him a gold medal in his maiden Olympic appearance.

The reactions are pouring in.

Neeraj has thus become India’s second ever individual gold medallist at an Olympic. Abhinav Bindra was the first ever to do so when he won the gold in shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Games. Overall, this is India’s 10th gold medal at the Summer Games with eight of them won by its men’s hockey team.

first published:August 07, 2021, 19:18 IST