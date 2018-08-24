English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
Renamed Force India Look to Start Afresh at Belgian Grand Prix
The Force India Formula One team will race under its new name Racing Point Force India at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Force India. (Image: Force India)
Loading...
Spa-Francorchamps: The Force India Formula One team will race under its new name Racing Point Force India at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The team was renamed following a change of ownership and it has been accepted as an entry to the Formula One world championship by the ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).
New owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll, said he and his consortium of shareholders were passionate about motor racing and planned to ensure the team raced at the highest level.
The confirmation on Thursday, however, means that the new team will start from zero without inheriting any of the constructors’ championship points scored by Force India.
Drivers Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon will keep their individual points scored in the drivers’ championship.
The original Force India team was sixth in the standings with 59 points, having finished the last two seasons in fourth position.
"On Monday I stood in front of the workforce at Silverstone and Brackley and applauded the achievements of this team in recent years," said Stroll.
"The strength of any company is the people that make it up and it's a huge privilege to begin this exciting new journey with such a talented group of men and women.
"I've been fortunate to establish and grow a number of successful businesses, but the opportunity to take this team forward to the next level is perhaps the most exciting challenge yet.
“Together with my fellow shareholders, we will invest in new resources and bring fresh energy to empower the workforce to continue racing at the very highest level.
"We are all passionate about motor racing. We recognise the racers' spirit in Force India and we are extremely motivated to make this team even more special in the years ahead."
FIA president Jean Todt said he welcomed the resolution of Force India’s difficulties and the continuation of a ten-team championship.
The ‘new’ team announced also that former chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer will become the team principal and chief executive officer. Former deputy team principal Bob Fernley had stood down.
The team will continue to race in its bright pink and blue livery.
Also Watch
The team was renamed following a change of ownership and it has been accepted as an entry to the Formula One world championship by the ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA).
New owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll, said he and his consortium of shareholders were passionate about motor racing and planned to ensure the team raced at the highest level.
The confirmation on Thursday, however, means that the new team will start from zero without inheriting any of the constructors’ championship points scored by Force India.
Drivers Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon will keep their individual points scored in the drivers’ championship.
The original Force India team was sixth in the standings with 59 points, having finished the last two seasons in fourth position.
"On Monday I stood in front of the workforce at Silverstone and Brackley and applauded the achievements of this team in recent years," said Stroll.
"The strength of any company is the people that make it up and it's a huge privilege to begin this exciting new journey with such a talented group of men and women.
"I've been fortunate to establish and grow a number of successful businesses, but the opportunity to take this team forward to the next level is perhaps the most exciting challenge yet.
“Together with my fellow shareholders, we will invest in new resources and bring fresh energy to empower the workforce to continue racing at the very highest level.
"We are all passionate about motor racing. We recognise the racers' spirit in Force India and we are extremely motivated to make this team even more special in the years ahead."
FIA president Jean Todt said he welcomed the resolution of Force India’s difficulties and the continuation of a ten-team championship.
The ‘new’ team announced also that former chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer will become the team principal and chief executive officer. Former deputy team principal Bob Fernley had stood down.
The team will continue to race in its bright pink and blue livery.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
- Everybody Has a Different Journey in This Industry: Vaani Kapoor on Her Two-Year Hiatus
- Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...