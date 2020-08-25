Renee Young Bids Goodbye to WWE

After eight years in the WWE, Renee Young, the versatile broadcaster has left the company.

Renee appeared during WWE’s SummerSlam Pay-per-view Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.

“I am so excited to be here doing my last hurrah in WWE,” Renee said during SummerSlam Kickoff tonight. “I’d be no other place than here at SummerSlam with this beautiful panel in the ThunderDome!”

After starting her sports broadcasting in 2009 with The Score Television Network, Renee joined the WWE in 2012 and has worked as a presenter, backstage interviewer and commentator. She became one of the most loved and respected WWE personalities by fans.

Time. To. Close. This. Out. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 19, 2020

Most recently she was the host of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1, alongside Booker T and CM Punk, which was sadly cancelled by the network in June.

She made history in August 2018, by becoming the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of Raw.

As soon as she confirmed the rumours about her departure from the wrestling giant, WWE stars from the past and the present reached out to Renee with words of support.

.@ReneeYoungWWE broke barriers for female voices. She taught me SO much about the broadcast booth and supported me. She brings out the best in everyone around her. But most of all, she is a friend I treasure. Thank you for everything Renee! — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) August 24, 2020

Sitting here thinking about how many "Cody gifs" Renee Young is getting in her notifications right now puts a big smile on my face.https://t.co/kBmNYJbEG6 pic.twitter.com/d8kFSIb54p — H Jenkins (@HJenkinsWrites) August 19, 2020

WWE's loss, every other sports channel's gain... We wish her the best... #ReneeYoung https://t.co/J0sj81Xlz7 — GRMBK71 ☠️ (@GibsonMenace77) August 19, 2020

After the PPV, Renee took to Instagram to share a lengthy, heartfelt message to her fans, shedding light on her journey with them and the WWE.

In her post, Renee Paquette, who took on the name of Renee Young, also gave some clues about what’s in store for her but there were no definitive hint about challenges and prospects that await for the Canadian.

If @ReneeYoungWWE is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for @WWE She is a woman of so many talents - smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee - @espn @AEW I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA ALL THE BEST! https://t.co/HLq8o55veu — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2020

However, it has been long speculated that she would join her husband Jon Moxley in All-Elite Wrestling, where he is the current reigning AEW World Champion. But she did confirm about her cookbook, which she is immensely proud of, will be released in the near future. ​