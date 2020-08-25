Renee Young Bids Goodbye to WWE

After eight years in the WWE, Renee Young, the versatile broadcaster has left the company.
Renee appeared during WWE’s SummerSlam Pay-per-view Kickoff pre-show on the panel and confirmed that she is finishing up with the company.
“I am so excited to be here doing my last hurrah in WWE,” Renee said during SummerSlam Kickoff tonight. “I’d be no other place than here at SummerSlam with this beautiful panel in the ThunderDome!”
After starting her sports broadcasting in 2009 with The Score Television Network, Renee joined the WWE in 2012 and has worked as a presenter, backstage interviewer and commentator. She became one of the most loved and respected WWE personalities by fans.
Time.
To.
Close.
This.
Out.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 19, 2020
Most recently she was the host of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1, alongside Booker T and CM Punk, which was sadly cancelled by the network in June.
She made history in August 2018, by becoming the first woman to commentate on an entire episode of Raw.
As soon as she confirmed the rumours about her departure from the wrestling giant, WWE stars from the past and the present reached out to Renee with words of support.
.@ReneeYoungWWE broke barriers for female voices. She taught me SO much about the broadcast booth and supported me. She brings out the best in everyone around her. But most of all, she is a friend I treasure. Thank you for everything Renee!
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) August 24, 2020
Also #YAYRENE!!!!! Thank you for all the great moments @ReneeYoungWWE! #TOUT
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 23, 2020
Sitting here thinking about how many "Cody gifs" Renee Young is getting in her notifications right now puts a big smile on my face.https://t.co/kBmNYJbEG6 pic.twitter.com/d8kFSIb54p
— H Jenkins (@HJenkinsWrites) August 19, 2020
WWE's loss, every other sports channel's gain... We wish her the best... #ReneeYoung https://t.co/J0sj81Xlz7
— GRMBK71 ☠️ (@GibsonMenace77) August 19, 2020
After the PPV, Renee took to Instagram to share a lengthy, heartfelt message to her fans, shedding light on her journey with them and the WWE.
View this post on Instagram
This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️
In her post, Renee Paquette, who took on the name of Renee Young, also gave some clues about what’s in store for her but there were no definitive hint about challenges and prospects that await for the Canadian.
If @ReneeYoungWWE is indeed leaving, it’s a big loss for @WWE
She is a woman of so many talents - smart, funny, hard-working, and a very comforting presence behind the
scenes. The sky is the limit for Renee - @espn @AEW
I can see her hosting #Today or #GMA
ALL THE BEST! https://t.co/HLq8o55veu
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady's vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.
However, it has been long speculated that she would join her husband Jon Moxley in All-Elite Wrestling, where he is the current reigning AEW World Champion. But she did confirm about her cookbook, which she is immensely proud of, will be released in the near future.