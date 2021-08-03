Tokyo Olympics: What is Repechage Rule in Wrestling?

The term repechage is derived from French word repecher which literally means to rescue. In various sports events, it’s a rule that provides a second chance to an individual or a team to fight for a third-spot finish despite suffering elimination early in the competition.

Why another chance?

At Olympics wrestling, 16 wrestlers compete in each category divided into two brackets. The idea behind the rule is that a promising team/individual shouldn’t suffer just because they were handed a tough early draw.

When was repechage first introduced at Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee first implemented the rule at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. And it’s part of Indian wrestling folklore how Sushil Kumar ended India’s wait for a medal in the sport that spanned across decades. Sushil was the first beneficiary of the repechage rule having suffered a defeat in the pre-quarters of 66kg event.

How repechage works in wrestling?

In wrestling events, two bronze medals are awarded. So let’s assume, wrestler A has suffered a pre-quarters defeat to wrestler B in a particular weight category. In the event of wrestler B making it to the final of her/his event, the opponents she/he has defeated will qualify for the repechage round. In other words, they move to a another series of knock out rounds. There are two brackets in each category and the winner of each will then compete with the two losing semifinalists for bronze medals.

How Indian wrestlers benefited from repechage?

A total of three bronze medals have been won by Indians since the Beijing Olympics. Sushil, as explained before, won the first ever Olympics bronze for India when the repechage rule was implemented in Beijing.

Yogeshwar Dutt then brought home India’s third ever Olympic medal in wrestling at the 2012 London Games. He lost to Russian Besik Kudukhov in the round-of-16 who went to to enter the final. Yogeshwar then defeated Doug Schwab and Albert Batyrov in the repechage before overcoming Leonid Spiridonov in the bronze medal contest.

Sakshi Malik then created history at Rio 2016 when she became the first female wrestler to win a medal after clinching bronze via repechage. The Indian lost to Valeria Koblova the quarter-finals before beating Pürevdorjiin Orkhon and Aisuluu Tynybekova to take bronze.

