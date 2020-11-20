News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Report: Washington State QB To Miss Game Vs. Stanford

Report: Washington State QB To Miss Game Vs. Stanford

Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID19 and wont play in Saturday's game at Stanford, according to a published report Friday.

PULLMAN, Wash.: Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and wont play in Saturday’s game at Stanford, according to a published report Friday.

The Spokesman-Review said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report Friday.

Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the teams depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).

De Laura, a freshman from Honolulu, has played well in his first two games as the teams starting quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for another touchdown. He is the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 23:12 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...