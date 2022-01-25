Republic Day 2022: Para-Athlete Legend Devendra Jhajharia Honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd Highest Civilian Honour

Star para-athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country.

Jhajharia is India’s most successful individual athlete in Olympics or Paralympics having bagged three medals — two gold medals and a silver. He was named among 17 recipients for the Padma Bhushan award. Forty-year-old Jhajharia’s two gold medals came at Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016. He also won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria Honoured with Padma Shri

Women’s hockey player Vandana Kataria, former India football captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Faisal Ali Dar, a martial arts coach from Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and another martial arts exponent, the 93-year-old Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil an expert in Kerala’s traditional kalarippayattu, received the Padma Shri awards.

Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for Padma Shri award.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games’ history. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

With India reaping a bumper harvest at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, para-sportspersons got the maximum awards among sportspersons with Pramod Bhagat, gold in SL3 category in para-badminton, Sumit Antil, who rewrote the World Record five times on his way to gold in javelin throw F64, and para-shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a gold in women’s 10m air rifle standing and bronze women’s 50m air rifle standing, at Tokyo.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women’s hockey player Vandana Kataria.

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year. No sportsperson got the Padma Vibhushan, the highest among the national awards, while no cricketer could make it to this year’s list.

