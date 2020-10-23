Retirement Soon? Rafael Nadal Says He Might Not Continue to Play in a Year's Time

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in the French Open final to equaled long-time rival Roger Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man with 20 Grand Slam titles and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 with a dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

But Nadal recently said that his playing day may soon be coming to an end.

“I can’t guess when I’ll retire,” Nadal told El Periodico.

“Who knows if that will be the same in a year’s time.

“You cannot predict the future. I don’t know what life will bring, maybe things will happen that will make me disillusioned about what I’m doing," Nadal added.

He though is remaining optimistic on continuing to go on playing.

“Hopefully that is not the case! Of course, to this day, I see it unlikely, but one must always be prepared because things change very quickly," Nadal said.

“Of course, I am not afraid of that day and, therefore, I do not consider it.

“It is clear to me that when I arrived, I will feel it, I will know it, I will realize, probably that I will no longer feel that passion that moves me to go to training every morning, those continuous improvement objectives that one needs to remain competitive.

“When that happens, it will be time to say I quit and start doing things that are as or more important than tennis, of course,” he added.