Revealed: WWE's Plan to Bring Back The Million-dollar Belt; Details Inside

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has big plans for their NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes. According to the latest reports, the Sports Entertainment company is planning to introduce a new unique and interesting storyline involving Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

The feud between current and former American wrestlers — Grimes and DiBiase — has already started. In the recent episodes, we saw how Grimes suffered at the hands of the Million Dollar Man.The 67-year-old veteran wrestler also made a surprise appearance in last week’s WWE NXT. DiBiase came to confront Grimes during his match against Jake Atlas. DiBiase’s sudden appearance worked in favour of Atlas as he defeated distracted Grimes in the competition.

Ever since that disastrous match, the fans of the WWE universe are left wondering about their next plot. And now according to a report, WWE is planning to embark on a new plot — “new wealth vs. old wealth" feud. It would revolve around Grimes and DiBiase. To make things even more interesting, they are planning to bring back the illustrious Million Dollar Belt.

Expect the Million Dollar Title belt to show up on NXT TV soon… 💰 pic.twitter.com/ciR0mjOgav— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 20, 2021

The report about the same was confirmed by Andrew Zaharian from the Mat Men Podcast.

“He’s gonna appear in the ring next week with Grimes…Million Dollar Belt is back…I can confirm the Million Dollar Belt is back baby! Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back. I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt," Zaharian was quoted as saying by Wrestlingnews.co.

It is highly unlikely that DiBiase would enter the ring at this age. However, he could get a young and dynamic wrestler to fight on his behalf.

Earlier on Sunday, WWE had announced the “Million Dollar Face-Off" between Grimes and DiBiase.

And given that Grimes has a complicated love-hate relation with WWE universe fans, DiBiase is expected to emerge victorious in this battle.

