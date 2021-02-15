News18 Logo

Rhoden Scores 20 To Lead Seton Hall Over Marquette 57-51
1-MIN READ

Rhoden Scores 20 To Lead Seton Hall Over Marquette 57-51

Jared Rhoden had 20 points as Seton Hall topped Marquette 5751 on Sunday.

NEWARK, N.J.: Jared Rhoden had 20 points as Seton Hall topped Marquette 57-51 on Sunday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 9-5 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Myles Cale had seven rebounds.

D.J. Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-10). Theo John added 14 points and seven rebounds. Koby McEwen had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Dec. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
