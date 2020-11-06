Rhule: McCaffrey Expected To Play Vs. Chiefs Barring Setback

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Panthers coach Matt Rhule said barring a setback he expects Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

The 2019 All-Pro running back who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday. Rhule said McCaffrey looked fresh and fast” at practice and responded well after putting on the pads the day before.

If we played right now, I feel like he would be able to play, Rhule said. “It’s one of those deals where I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We had a good workout yesterday and we had a good workout today, so we will see where he is at (Friday). It is trending in the right direction. It’s just a matter of no setbacks.”

Rhule said he hasn’t determined how much McCaffrey would play, saying he will need to have a conversation with the medical staff before making any decisions. He said backup Mike Davis will play Sunday, too.

McCaffrey is still designated for return from injured reserve. The Panthers have until Saturday to active him to the 53-man roster.

I would love to get him out there, Rhule said. “Obviously he will help us.

In other injury news, rookie safety Jeremy Chinn returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s workouts with a knee injury. Also, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) was back to work, although he remains on injured reserve.

