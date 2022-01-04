Ric Flair Fires Shot at Becky Lynch, Mocks WWE Star's Backstage Photo in Latest Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair continued his feud with the reigning RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, this time it was a personal attack. The veteran and the WWE star have been at loggerheads since Lynch used ‘The Man’ moniker, which the Nature Boy believes she copied from him. Apart from professional mocking, the two have taken potshots at each other on social media and interviews – the famous one being Lynch’s feud with Ric’s daughter Charlotte Flair.

The war of words between Lynch and Ric shows no signs of a truce as the latest salvo in that line stared when the Women’s WWE star in the aftermath of her victory over Liv Morgan, shared a photo of herself alongside Hip Hop group Migos. The artists were in attendance at the Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV).

In her post, Lynch wrote that the trio’s next song should be called Big Time Drip, which seemed like an apparent shot at Ric. For the unversed, the 2017 track Ric Flair Drip was a song released by Migos member Offset. Ric had appeared in the track/song’s video, in which he lived up to his playboy lifestyle.

“Next song is ‘Big Time Drip’,” Lynch captioned the photo on Twitter.

You’ve Got To Be Kidding Me! First, It Was THE MAN, And We Know Who Won That! They Still Don’t Own It! And Now I Have To Deal With This! @ErikBeaston, Have You Lost Your Mind? Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/KX2wIYvkAj— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2022

In what seemed like a pointed response to Lynch’s post with Migos, Ric responded with a tweet of his own which has now been deleted. The 72-year-old had shared the photos side-by-side, writing that the RAW star has no “drip", suggesting his was real and the other was make believe.

The 16-time World Champion has repeatedly claimed to be one of the few wrestlers to own their intellectual property and in this case the phrase ‘The Man.’ Time and again, he has mocked Lynch for using it and even accused her of stealing it from him. Few months ago, he even suggested that he would get his trademark back when he was legally cleared.

