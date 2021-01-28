News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Rice Scores 21 To Lift The Citadel Over Wofford 77-69
1-MIN READ

Rice Scores 21 To Lift The Citadel Over Wofford 77-69

Rice Scores 21 To Lift The Citadel Over Wofford 77-69

Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 7769 on Wednesday night.

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Kaiden Rice had 21 points as The Citadel beat Wofford 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Moffe had 18 points and six rebounds for The Citadel (9-4, 2-4 Southern Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Hayden Brown added 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Storm Murphy had 16 points for the Terriers (9-5, 6-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Messiah Jones added 13 points and Max Klesmit had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...